LIGONIER — West Noble school board members are pondering a change in district leadership.
According to the agenda for Monday night’s meeting, the board will consider the non-renewal of Superintendent Galen Mast’s contract.
Another resignation is reportedly on the personnel agenda for Monday, too.
Rumors have circulated that a large crowd may attend the meeting, so the meeting location has been moved to the Blue Seats in the cafetorium. Those attending should park in the student parking lot and enter the high school building through Door 22.
Mast came to West Noble in 2017 after serving four years as superintendent at Smith-Green Community Schools. He replaced retiring superintendent Dennis VanDyne.
Mast is a 1991 graduate of Fairfield High School and has more than two decades of experience in education as a teacher, coach and administrator.
Board members haven’t directly criticized Mast or other administrators in public meetings, but there’s been recent friction between staff and the board developing following instances including some overrides of department head decisions and after the board tabled the approval of raises for administrators twice, in August and September, before approving the increases at the Sept. 26 meeting.
The board’s makeup will change at the end of this year, as two new members will be joining.
Jeremy Brown will be replacing Todd Moore, who chose not to run again, while former West Noble assistant principal Parrish Kruger will replace Dave Peterson after defeating Peterson in the Nov. 8 election.
Board president Joe Hutsell narrowly survived an election challenge, while John Schwartz was unopposed for re-election
The other three seats are not up for a vote until 2024.
