LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office got permission from the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday morning to lease a collection small cameras placed in high traffic areas in the county with the purpose of helping police find and catch people wanted by law enforcement.
The cameras scan passing vehicles and compare information about that vehicle and its license plate number to data stored in a police database of stolen vehicles or vehicles tied to crimes. The system then alerts authorities to the vehicle’s location.
“It’s an extra set of eyes,” said Tracy Harker, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, who alongside LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Detective Juan Arroyo made a presentation to the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday. The pair asked for permission to lease the cameras and software. The cost of the lease is $28,500 for the first year paid to the program’s owner, the Block Group. The county will pay an additional $25,000 each following year to continue to use the proprietary system.
Harker said the system would help his department do its job, search for stolen vehicles or vehicles used in the commission of a crime. The system is commonly referred to as a license plate reader, although it can obtain more information about a vehicle than just its license plate numbers.
LaGrange County will place approximately ten cameras at high traffic areas around the county, such as the Toll Road and major roads like State Road 9 and U.S. 20. The system is currently most of the counties that have a major thoroughfare such as the Toll Road passing through their borders. The system also is used in 42 states across the county.
“We have several positions in mind,” Harker said. “We’re looking at high traffic areas. If we have an amber alert, a silver alert, or a report of a stolen vehicle, an agency can enter detail about a vehicle, like a silver toolbox or a bumper sticker, and that camera will look for those details.”
The system will alert locate police to a match within 15 seconds of a matching vehicle being spotted, he said.
Arroyo said the camera system is like deploying extra patrolmen to high traffic areas to watch for wanted suspects or vehicles.
The system is already deployed in Elkhart and Saint Joe counties, as well as Indianapolis and other major metropolitan areas in the state. Agencies that use the system input information about a wanted or stolen vehicle into a central database causing every camera in the system, across the state, to search for those vehicles.
In other matters, the commissioners gave their permission to LaGrange County Engineer Tharon Morgan to hire a consulting firm to start looking at a problem with a drain tile on CR 650S just east of CR 1100E. The clay tile that runs under that section of the road collapsed and is causing water to back up and destroy the roadbed. The road has been closed since last November. Because the area is considered a wetland by the state, road repairs are more complicated than simply replacing the broken tile. The cost to hire a firm to study the road and wetland is $23, 900.
Morgan could not say when she expects the road to be reopened.
The commissioners also approved an IT department request to update the software on a set of computers used in the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office
The commissioners also approved an IT department required to take bids on a project designed to replace all the networking structure such as switchers and routers now in place at the county’s various buildings. Those bids are expected to be opened at a meeting later this month.
The commissioners also voted to table a request to vacation a piece of county property on Witmer Lake. That proposal was taken under advisement and will be addressed at a later meeting.
