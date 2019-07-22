KENDALLVILLE — The 2019 Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk, the region’s premier event that brings light to the darkness of cancer, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at East Noble High School in Kendallville.
Registration and family activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the school. The opening ceremony will start at 6:45 p.m., and the walk will immediately follow. The event will conclude with a fireworks show over nearby Bixler Lake. Proceeds from the walk benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Katie Probst of Kendallville is the Honored Hero for this year’s Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk. A third-grade teacher at Wayne Center Elementary School in Kendallville, she was diagnosed with Stage 2A Hodgkin’s lymphona in 2018.
Each year, an Honored Hero is chosen to represent the region and be a source of inspiration in the fight against blood cancers. After receiving treatment, Katie’s cancer is thankfully in remission. She’s emerged from the experience with a strengthened resolve to help raise awareness of those like her waging their own battles against leukemia and lymphoma.
Now in its 23rd year, the Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk returns to the East Noble High School track, 901 Garden St. Participating teams and walkers will start the walk there before venturing out onto the streets of Kendallville on a 1.8-mile course. They’ll return to the track, where they’ll have the opportunity to watch the fireworks show.
This year’s walk will be the only one held in northeast Indiana. Other events will take place in Indianapolis and Lafayette.
The event is much more than just a walk. The Cole Center Family YMCA and the City of Kendallville Park and Recreation Department will provide fun family games and activities, and a Mini Walk for kids will take place on the high school track. There will be food trucks, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Rememberance Pavilion will provide a quiet place to honor family and friends and participants will be treated to free ice cream at the conclusion of the walk.
Walkers and team captains from across Northeast Indiana, including Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Whitley, Allen and surrounding counties, are encouraged to preregister for the event and begin their fundraising at lightthenight.org/events/northeast-indiana. There’s also a link for those who wish to donate to an individual or team. Or you can contact Emilee Deming, campaign specialist, at emilee.deming@lls.org or 349-2558 to preregister.
The goal for the Sept. 24 Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk is to raise $75,000. Sponsors for this year’s event are: Community State Bank, Bollhoff Inc., Parkview Noble Hospital, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Dekko Investment Services, AMI Investment Management, Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, Black & Ramer Insurance, Kendallville Walmart and KPC Media Group.
The Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk raises money for awareness, research, education, and patient services provided by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers. The LLS mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
A kickoff event for team captains and their guests will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Cobblestone Golf Course clubhouse in Kendallville. At the kickoff, attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, meet 2019 Honored Hero Katie Probst, receive helpful tips and resources to lead their teams, and be inspired to reach this year’s fundraising goal of $75,000. Team captains can RSVP for the kickoff by emailing Erica Dekko at ericadekko@mchsi.com by Aug. 21.
For more information about the 2019 Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk, please contact Emilee Deming, campaign specialist, at emilee.deming@lls.org or 349-2558, or visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/LightTheNightNEI.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in White Plains, New York, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit lls.org, or contact the Information Resource Center at 800-955-4572 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
