ALBION — Fast broadband speeds are coming to rural Noble County. And they're coming quickly.
The Noble County Commissioners on Monday received an update from LigTel CEO Randy Meade regarding the Ligonier-based provider's plans to bring buried broadband to approximately 8,000 households in Noble County.
LigTel is putting more than $7.7 million into the project, with the Office of Rural and Community Affairs providing an additional $11.5 million NextLevel Broadband Grant. The grant's purpose is to bring broadband internet to underserved, rural areas.
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners approved a pair of permits to allow LigTel to bury fiber cable within county-owned rights of way along Old S.R. 3 from Avilla to LaOtto and inside the town itself. Meade said the project involving rural LaOtto homes should be completed in October with in-town getting connected later next winter.
"We feel this is a great thing for Noble County," Meade said. "We're excited about it."
So were the commissioners. Commissioner Dave Dolezal pointed out that the 2020 census revealed Noble County actually lost residents from the 2020 census. Enticing young people to stay would require better internet.
"Young people won't stay around if there isn't high-speed internet," Dolezal said.
"What a huge blessing for Noble County," Commissioner Anita Hess said.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman also applauded the move, saying it could be a game changer in not only census figures, but enticing people and businesses to relocate to Noble County.
"It's not going to happen without this kind of effort," Gatman said. "We're thrilled. We knew broadband was an issue."
After the LaOtto area work is completed, the plan for the OCRA monies is to spread broadband service in a northwestern direction, totalling 3,200 funded addresses and 1,800 unfunded addresses.
Funding addresses are those in rural areas with low speed Internet access currently. The money to bring fiber to these areas will come from LigTel and the grant. Unfunded addresses are those between sections of funded addresses, and will also become available for broadband.
Albion will be one of the communities to receive access to the lines.
LigTel also received $384,000 in grant funding over a 10-year period from the FederalCommunications Commission to provide service to an additional 750 addresses in northwest Noble County. LigTel is investing $1.516 million in that project.
LigTel also is spending $4.2 million in Noble County to bring broadband to 2,400 homes in areas not included by the grants.
The town of Rome City will go live with broadband soon, Meade told the commissioners.
Meade said between 50-60% of residents have been signing up for services once the broadband is installed.
There are four price packages being provided by LigTel for the services. Ranging from a 100 megabit speed plan for approximately $55 per month up to a 2 gigabit plan for approximately $190. Those speeds are symmetrical, according to Meade, meaning the top shelf plan would allow 2 gigabit download and upload speeds. The same is true for the other plans.
Dolezal said he is sure the company will do well.
"I think you're going to have a great response," Dolezal said.
Meade credited Indiana Farm Bureau with a rural survey it did, asking residents through the state in rural areas to take part in an internet speed search. The high volume of participants — and the slower speeds reported — really helped Ligtel receive the grant for Noble County.
As of Monday afternoon, approximately 1,621 Noble County locations took part in the testing, more than DeKalb (742), Steuben (506) and LaGrange (170) counties combined, according to the testing website.
Dolezal, who lives in the LaOtto area, said his internet is so slow and unreliable, he wasn't even able to complete Farm Bureau's test.
