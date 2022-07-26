Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Merlin B. Bontrager, 34, of the 7800 block of West C.R. 100S, Topeka, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bontrager was released on his own recognizance.
Andrew J. Croy, 35, of the 300 block of West Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Croy was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacyln S. Reichel, 42, of the 8500 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:57 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Reichel was held without bond.
Dustin P. Shire, 35, of the 6100 block of East Beck Lake Road North, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Thursday by Rome City police on charges of possession of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession of paraphernalia. Shire was also held on warrant relating to charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Shire was held without bond.
Elizabeth Yates, 42, of the 800 block of Johnson Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yates was held on $2,651.73 cash bond.
Jeremy W. Allen, 43, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Allen was held without bond.
Meredith L. Fitzpatrick 27, of the 1600 block of Reed Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Henry P. Hughes, 22, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 980E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Hughes was released on his own recognizance.
Adrian D. Hernandez-Garcia, 31, of the 2100 block of Drexal Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Saturday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Riley B. Lam, 23, of the 3200 block of Wakefield Road, Goshen, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Lam was held on $2,500 bond.
Diego Armando-Miranda, 18, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Aramando-Miranda was held on $2,500 bond.
Kenneth M. Pfafman, 26, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Saturday on a court order. No charging information provided. Pfafman was held without bond.
Dawn M. Wedding, 63, of the 2900 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was booked at 10:31 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Shawn P. McCallister, 45, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. McCallister was held without bond.
