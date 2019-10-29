ALBION — Saying state law was sufficient, the Noble County Commissioners Monday shelved an animal welfare ordinance which had been in discussion for more than 10 months.
The main issues behind the original discussion of the need for such an ordinance were livestock owners whose animals were frequently getting out of their enclosures and wandering onto county roads, creating a traffic hazard, and what to do about numerous dog complaints.
State law allows deputies to arrest someone whose animals are loose and a danger to motorists. The original thought was that an intermediate step was needed before going to the draconian step of incarceration on the misdemeanor charge.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber sat down with three deputies to hear their thoughts.
“They think there’s enough in state statute for us to do our jobs,” Weber told the commissioners. “They don’t feel they need anything else.”
Weber said while arresting someone is a possibility, it is a measure saved for repeated, grievous offenders.
“It’s going to be common sense,” Weber said. “We’re not going to arrest them on a first offense.”
As for handling the numerous animal welfare complaints, Weber said he is considering the option of creating special deputies out of perhaps two employees of the Humane Society of Noble County.
“It would give them the authority to investigate,” Weber said. “It would be nice to have someone that sees that (type of concern) all the time.”
Under Weber’s preliminary plan, if dispatchers receive a call about a dog that does not have adequate shelter, for example, one of the special deputies from the humane society would be sent to look over that situation. If the special deputy feels there is a criminal case, a merit deputy with the sheriff’s department would be sent to the location.
“It’s not like we’re getting a lot of animal calls the way it is,” Weber said.
When asked if the animal welfare ordinance was still needed, Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said, “At this time, I don’t believe so.”
Leatherman said it had not be a fruitless exercise. The research put into the project brought several tools to light that law enforcement does have in handling these types of situations.
“I’m glad we went down that path to clear it up,” Leatherman said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith reported on a speed study which had been done on Cobblestone Lane, the main artery through the Cobblestone subdivision.
The study was done as a result of complaints of people driving too fast on that road.
While a vast majority of the traffic was in close range of the posted 30 mph limit, there were 21 vehicles found in excess of 75 mph. Of those 21 instances, 14 were reported between the hours of 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.
When the county performs a speed study, it keeps its measuring mechanism in place for one week.
The commissioners told Smith to contact Weber about increasing patrols in the area.
Because of the unusual number of speeders in a short time frame, Smith said he may do the speed study again once the mechanism is available again. The county is currently monitoring speed and traffic patters on another road.
• Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers reported that the weekend’s storm brought down a couple of trees that needed to be dealt with, but for the most part the county was unscathed.
