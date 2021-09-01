Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Saturday through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Andrew J. Staton Jr., 23, of the 2900 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was booked at 9:40 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Dawn M. Sturdivant, 20, of the 900 block of Dartmouth Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Sturdivant was held without bond.
Kyle L. Baker, 38, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Baker was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin A. Handshoe, 34, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Handshoe was held on $2,500 bond.
Tori M. Nodine, 26, of the 3300 block of Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Nodine was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy S. Smith, 54, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Smith was held on $1,000 bond.
Dennis E. Collins, 44, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Collins was held without bond.
Melvin W. Glick, 34, of the 900 block of Princeton Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class B felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brooke N. Honaker, 36, of the 11900 block of North Angling Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Honaker was held without bond.
Lance Lombrana, 41, of the 200 block of Riley Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony. Lombrana was held without bond.
Daniel P. Wetzel, 60, of the 1900 block of South 15th Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wetzel was released on his own recognizance.
