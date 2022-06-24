LAGRANGE — An Iowa grandmother, her voice cracking with emotion and tears rolling down her face, told the LaGrange County Superior Court Friday morning how she held her dying 4-year grandson in her arms in the last minutes of his life. It was part of her victim’s statement to the court.
“The defendant did this to Brantley,” Rhonda Welford said, talking about the August death of her young grandson, Brantley Welford. Welford refused to identify Dylan Diericx, the man convicted of her grandson’s death, by name.
Last month, Diericx, 36, of Eldridge, Iowa, agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony. Diericx was formally sentenced for that crime Friday.
Diericx will spend decades in an Indiana prison. In return for his plea, the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office agreed to cap Diericx’s prison sentence at 32 years. A Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison in Indiana, with a state-recommended sentence of 30 years.
Welford wore a blue t-shit with her grandson’s picture on its front to Diericx’s sentencing.
“He left Brantley unconscious and without oxygen too long before calling for an ambulance. The defendant took Brantley’s life,” she told the court. “My loving sweet grandson meant the world to me. He didn’t deserve this.”
Brantley Welford was just shy of his fifth birthday when he died in a Fort Wayne hospital room. Brantley was the son of Diericx’s then girlfriend, Victoria Welford. She did not attend Friday’s sentencing. According to family members, Victoria Welford and Diericx are no longer in a relationship. Brantley had been placed in Diericx’s care by his mother for a truck trip from Iowa to Shipshewana to pick up a load of hogs.
Shortly after Diericx arrived in Shipshewana on Aug. 19, he called 911 looking for help. Police quickly arrived and found Welford unconscious and unresponsive in the sleeper compartment of Diericx’s truck. The young boy was rushed to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by helicopter where he died four days later after being taken off of life support.
“I was able to see Brantley again to say goodbye,” Welford said in her statement to the court. “The hospital disconnected his life support and Brantley lived for 22 minutes. I got to hold Brantley one last time and tell him I loved him.”
Diericx told police shortly after his arrest that Welford was injured when the two were involved in “horse play” in the cab of his truck. But doctors in Fort Wayne who examined the boy and found serious and extensive injuries said the truck driver’s story simply didn’t add up.
According to the probable cause documents, Welford’s preliminary medical investigation indicated he was suffering fractures of his clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the face, lacerations and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, and bleeding from the anus, cuts on an arm, a broken lip and burns around the mouth and other parts of the body.
Diericx, who said little during his previous time in court, stood up at Friday’s sentencing and turned to members of Welford’s family to say he was sorry.
He called Brantley Welford “his right-hand man,” saying when the two were together, the young boy stayed closed at his side. Diericx said he was sorry that he just didn’t realize how badly Welford was injured. He added that he wished he’d called for help soon.
“I loved him,” Diericx said. “I really did, and I’m sorry.”
Rhonda Welford and other family members in court Friday said they don’t believe Diericx.
“He lied,” Welford said.
Jenna Bruck Welford’s aunt, and sister of Welford’s mother, struggled to control her emotions in court. Bruck of Port Byron, Illinois, has directed her anger at Diericx. She launched a Facebook page shortly after her nephew’s death called Justice for Brantley where she and others called for harsh punishment for Diericx
Bruck indicated she would have rather seen Diericx sent to prison for life, she said she’ll accept his sentence of 32 years.
“If this was the best we were going to get, we’ll take it,” Bruck said. “But the lack of remorse by Dylan as the family spoke was a real slap in the face.”
Bruck said seeing Diericx sent to prison doesn’t bring her any real comfort.
“Maybe that will come in time,” she explained.
Diericx was led out of the courthouse in hand and ankle shackles by two LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is expected to be transferred into the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections within the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.