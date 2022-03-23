LAGRANGE — LaGrange County needs more new housing.
A lack of housing slows the local economy. That lack of housing also slows the county’s ability to attract new industries.
Sherri Johnston, the executive director of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp., said the housing picture in LaGrange County is “not good at all.
“There’s such a lack of available housing right now. Any time a home goes on the market, it’s purchased right away,” she said. “And there’s not a lot of workforce housing for people to get into starter homes.”
So, hoping to help spur on new housing and housing developments, the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation is hosting its Housing Symposium Thursday in Shipshewana to look at and talk about new housing options in the county.
Two years ago, the LCEDC completed a Housing Strategy in partnership with the Housing Resource Hub that showed the potential growth of the county if new housing developments are created. Research has shown 1,185 households with incomes over $40,000 have the potential to move within and to LaGrange County per year.
“This symposium will be a great outlet to present to the community the exciting things that are happening and affirm workforce housing needs are being addressed through these projects,” said Johnston.
The symposium will include a report on a recently completed employee housing needs survey and a panel discussion on projects currently underway. The session will conclude with an announcement for LaGrange homebuyers.
The symposium features several speakers including county officials, realtors as well as town managers who will speak about new projects expected to start construction soon.
The symposium takes place Thursday at the Blue Gate Garden Inn & Conference Center, 800 South Van Buren Street, Shipshewana. The symposium starts at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last several hours.
Immediately following the symposium will be a press conference to announce a new down payment assistance program.
For more information regarding the LaGrange County Housing Strategy, please visit yourhousingresource.org/lagrangecounty.
