KENDALLVILLE — It’s no joke to say East Noble’s all-girls show choir is on fire this year.
Their show, “Phoenix,” has brought them two grand champion titles, two first-runner-up finishes, and set a new record high score for a competition in the group’s more than 30-year history.
Now, on Saturday, they head to Pike High School in Indianapolis for the ISSMA state finals, they’ll ignite on stage one more time in hopes of bringing home that elusive state title.
If you’re wanting to catch the show choir in action, Premiere Edition, as well as the mixed choir Knight Rhythms, will be performing a preview showcase Thursday night at the high school.
Premiere Edition is no stranger to the state stage — they finished eighth in Indiana’s small school division last year in the first year back to normal after COVID shutdowns — but this year they’re heading south amid their best season in years, arguably even best ever.
They won grand champion awards at Pendleton Heights and Mooresville, and finished runner-up at Lebanon and Plainfield. The girls have also picked up awards along the way for best vocals, best choreography, best soloists and best general effect.
The show is titled “Phoenix” and charts a path following the birth, life, death, and rebirth of the legendary bird of flame.
“She lives, she burns, she burns herself up, she comes back,” choir director Chris Mettert said. “In the beginning, it’s kind of the phoenix being born and then you’ve got the best part of her life and then she burns up in the middle and she comes back even better.”
This year’s success has been multi-faceted, Mettert said. The girls have risen to another level, the show complements their skills wells and additional choeography and vocal coaching has really lifted the bar for Premiere Edition.
And that’s been needed, as cut scores have gone up and the competition has been fierce, Mettert said.
“It’s the best group of girls I’ve ever had,” he said. “They work really hard, they take good care of each other on stage and off. They’re amazing and they have a great sound too, a really, really great sound.”
Seniors Sierra Crump, Alina Brinker and Morigan Prest and junior Katie White have taken on the role of dance captains and anchored the success.
“They keep the morale up in the ground and keep them in line,” Mettert said of their leadership role.
It’s a lot of hard work every year for Premiere Edition, but “Phoenix” has clicked with the girls.
“The show works really well for the singers and dancers that we have. We also have a really great choreographic team that we’re in the second year with. Gretchen Miller and Jeff Cox have done a fabulous job choreographing it,” Mettert said. “This year we also have Kim (Mettert) in class with us every day and that’s made a difference because she’s been an excellent technician, having her in class every day has been really good for the vocal sound.”
Mettert pauses as he checks something on stage, then adds of his wife, “Because she’s relentless,” with a laugh.
During class time Wednesday, Miller and Premiere Edition walked through the show number by number, tweaking the choreography late to make adjustments as one of their performers won’t be able to compete on Saturday. That’s meaning some late shifts — slide over a space, go up a riser or two, make sure the stage is balanced and symmetrical — the kind of technical stuff that judges’ eyes are honed to spot while also listening to the vocals.
Anyone wanting to check out Premiere Edition before they’re bound for Indy, as well as catch an encore performance from the Knight Rhythms choir, can visit to Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School tonight at 6:30 for a showcase.
Premiere Editions hits the stage at Pike High School at 10 a.m. Saturday, with awards scheduled for 1:45 p.m.
They’re one of nine in competition for the title along with unisex choirs from Beech Grove, Jay County, Fairfield, New Palestine, Pendleton Heights, Columbia City, Huntington North and Northridge.
