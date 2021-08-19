LAGRANGE – As LaGrange County’s JDAI coordinator, Randy Merrifield’s focused on ways hopes will help local teens stay out of trouble.
One issue that’s worried Merrifield is that high school juniors and seniors are so busy working toward graduating that they fail to create solid connections to the communities they grow up in.
So he’s come up with a plan to solve that.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, starting at 9 a.m., Merrifield’s JDAI program, with help from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the LaGrange Chamber of Commerce, local law enforcement, all three school districts, will host a large trade show of sorts in the main gym at Lakeland High School, aimed at helping students connect to their community. He’s bring in speakers, local business leaders, community organizers, leaders of mental health services and other not for profit organizations. His goal is to show teens there are more options available to them than simply deciding whether or not to go to college once high school is finished.
Merrifield, along with additional help from the LaGrange Community Youth Centers, Inc., the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office, the Indiana State Excise Police and all of the local law enforcement agencies and representatives from all three school systems spent part of Tuesday morning finalizing their plans to bring nearly 700 LaGrange County high school students to Lakeland for the show. He’s calling this event “Connecting Community with Youth.” The event is free, but open only to high school juniors and seniors, the event’s speakers and business and oraganization representatives.
Problems like this stem from issues that worried Merrifield when he served as the
LaGrange County Sheriff. Back in the 1990a, Merrifield said he was concerned by the bothered by limited options communities had dealing with troubled teens other than juvenile detention facilities. These days Merrifield works to keep kids out of juvenile jail. His goal is to reach teens before they get into trouble by providing them with the experiences, mentors, and tools they need to make good decisions.
Most kids, Merrifield will tell you, don’t need his help.
There’s a lot of good kids out there,” he explained.
But for those who might, Merrifield wants to help them avoid the issues that often lean to teen trouble.
Speakers for the event include Merrifield, LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick, and nationally renowned educator, author, research-scientist, businessman, and peak performance coach, Dr. Adolph Brown.
Brown, a Virginia resident, describes himself as a recovering middle school special education teacher, university professor, graduate college dean, and corporate project manager. He is an educational and clinical psychologist, master teacher, humorist, author, and philanthropist.
He has served as a legislative advocate, Virginia Head Start Association President, and President of the Virginia Association of Black Psychologists. He brings his experience, focus, and sense of humor to each of his endeavors. Adolph is called a man of virtue and simplicity, a deep thinker, an active listener, and a very engaging presenter.
Merrifield said he heard Brown speak at a conference and started planning to bring him to LaGrange County to speak to local teens. Brown’s visit was made possible thanks to the support of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
JDAI, also known as the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, was founded in 1992 and is a nationwide effort of local and state juvenile justice systems to eliminate unnecessary and inappropriate juvenile detention. JDAI has grown to become the most widely replicated juvenile justice reform initiative in the United States, intending to reach youth before they get in serious trouble.
Glick said part of the focus of September’s program is to help students learn they have more options after high school than they might realize. He said the program is aimed at introducing them to opportunities they may not realize exist within their own community, and help them better plan for their futures.
At least 16 businesses and programs will be setting up booths inside the high’s gym that students can visit and learn more about. These include local businesses like car dealerships and restaurants, to mental health care facilities like the Bowen Center and the Northeastern Center.
Rich Cory, principal at Westview High School said events like this are important for high school students. He liked the program to a giant civics lesson for the students, which gives them a chance to learn about and get involved with their community.
Merrifield said he’s still looking for businesses willing to donate door prizes to the event that students will have a chance to win. Those interesting can contact Merrifield by email at randymerrifield@yahoo.com or by reaching out to the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce.
Merrifield will be hosting a similar program in October for LaGrange County’s Amish teens.
