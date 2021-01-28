4 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Michael A. Bogatitus, 32, of the 300 block of West Walnut Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bogatitus was held without bond.
Darius F. Arguello, 46, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcotville police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.-0-0.15%, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Arguello was held on $2,500 bond.
Matheus H. Dos Santos Pinto, 25, of the 6900 block of Elm Sugar Road, Scott, Ohio, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Pinto was held without bond.
Jakob I. Speelman, 22, of the 1500 block of Brookview Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Speelman was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.