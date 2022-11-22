LaGrange County Community Foundation hosted its Fall Grant Reception to honor $93,384 in awards made to to area nonprofitsduring fall grant cycle. In the front, from the left, Char Roth of Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, Nora Schwartz of Junior Achievement of LaGrange County, Lisa Howe of Agape Child Care Ministry, Allisa Brown of LaGrange Night to Shine, Brittany Gilger of Purdue Extension LaGrange County, and standing Octavia Yoder, executive director of LaGrange County Community Foundation. In the back, from the left, Back row left to right; Rustin Krapfl of Agape Missions of LaGrange County, Kathy Dunafin of Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, Kim Mishler of Shipshewana Ministerial Association, Julia Wolheter of Community Improvement League of South Milford Indiana, Stacey Stumpf of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Debra Seman of The Arc of LaGrange County, Roy Nevil of Community Harvest, and Kyle Burchett of LaGrange County Soil & Water Conservation District.