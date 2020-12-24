KENDALLVILLE — Christmas is a magical, idyllic time in the world of Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies. Homes are fabulously — and mysteriously — decorated. Cookies are baked with no mess in the kitchen. There’s no mad dash on Christmas Eve to buy or wrap that last-minute gift. And most of all, everyone is happy and getting along.
In the real world, that only happens in the movies.
For most of us, holiday stress ramps up with over-scheduling, shopping and family obligations. We wonder why we aren’t enjoying ourselves.
“First, holiday depression is really common,” said Melissa Pearman, a licensed marriage and family therapist with the Bowen Center. “A lot of people experience mood swings during the winter.”
Memories of past holidays, unrealistic expectations for celebrations, family dysfunction and conflict, grieving and substance abuse may contribute to depression during the holidays. People in addiction recovery may be especially at risk during the holidays, too.
Pearman said depression happens in a normal year, but COVID-19 has added a new dimension.
“With COVID, there is a fear of illness or fear of the loss of loved ones,” Pearman said. “And with COVID, we’ve seen an increase in substance abuse in 2020.”
Pearman said a lack of sunlight in the winter, known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, can influence mood. Shorter daylight hours and many cloudy days during the winter can prolong the disorder well past the holidays into January and February.
“It’s best to consult a doctor for treatment of Seasonal Affective Disorder,” Pearman said. “You can benefit from an UV (ultraviolet) light or Vitamin D.”
Seeing a family physician for any medical issues is vital during the holidays, Pearman said. Along with that, family members can be alert to subtle changes of habits as a sign that depression may be brewing.
To ward off mood swings, Pearman suggests making small lifestyle changes: eat healthy, get more activity or exercise and reach out to family and friends for support through phone calls, since travel and large gatherings are discouraged because of the pandemic. Talking with a therapist can also help establish perspective for a person wrestling with depression.
Pearman also points out that depression is an individualized illness, with no clear threshold to define it. Depression doesn’t look the same for everyone.
“Some of the things to look at are isolation of oneself, decreased motivation or enjoyment, sleep changes, whether too much or too little sleep, loss of appetite and thoughts of harming themselves,” Pearman said.
Pearman said holiday depression often improves in the new year, as routines get back to normal and the promise is spring is evident. She encourages people to reach ou to mental health professionals if they feel there’s no improvement, however.
Pearman acknowledges the stigma that is attached to seeking mental health treatment, but ironically, COVID and advanced technology has supplied creative solutions through telehealth servicesl
“Since COVID has changed the way we connect, there’s telehealth services and people don’t have to travel to an office,” Pearman said. “The misconception is that misconception tht depression means there’s something wrong with you, but emotions are fluid. Telehealth makes it easier.”
Talking with a therapist who can guide the conversation is another solution to beating depression any time of the year.
“People experience loss when they can’t do the things they want to or used to do,” Pearman said. “COVID has meant more time at home, so we are finding ways to be creative. Let’s examine what’s really important to you. You know your values. It might lead you to new things.”
