KENDALLVILLE — Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s Main Street organization, is hosting an informational meeting Thursday for downtown business owners and interested residents to discuss upcoming changes downtown and solicit feedback about next steps.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Office, 122 S. Main St.
“The purpose of this meeting is to provide you with information on the many advantages and benefits of being a downtown business/property owner, as well as to solicit feedback on how we can better work as a team to improve our downtown corridor,” the Experience the Heart of Kendallville board said in an invite.
Topics covered at the meeting will include:
• Resources and benefits available to you as a property/business owner in the downtown district (including TIF, façade grants, etc.)
• How to improve your building without increasing your tax bill
• What is required of you as a business/property owner in the City of Kendallville
• List of the boards and committees that govern Kendallville, including contact information, meeting dates, and duties/responsibilities
• Information regarding the upcoming streetscape implementation
• Gathering information/feedback to develop our strategic plan to eliminate blight and develop minimum standards for the downtown area
Building owners are being asked to attend, but tenants and other attendees are welcome too.
Presenters will include: Joe Sell, Economic Improvement District president; Ray Scott, Kendallville Redevelopment Commission president; Jim Dazey, Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety president; Jim Cook, Kendallville Economic Advisory Committee president; Amy Ballard, Kendallville City Council District 3 representative; Mayor Suzanne Handshoe; Kendallville Building Inspector Dave Lange; Chamber Executive Director Kristen Johnson; and Matt Brinkman, executive director of Region 3A Regional Planning and Development Commission.
Anyone with questions or needing more information should contact the chamber at 347-1554 or info@kendallvillechamber.com.
