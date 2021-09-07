FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne man accused of robbing a Kendallville credit union will face charges in federal court instead of locally in Noble County.
Lance Lombrana, 41, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been charged by way of a criminal complaint with armed credit union robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay announced Tuesday.
According to documents in this case, it is alleged that, on Aug. 30, Lombrana entered the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union in Kendallville, approached a teller, and asked to speak with a manager. Once the manager arrived, Lombrana removed what appeared to be explosives with a timing device from a red and black bag. Credit union employees later advised law enforcement that they believed the device to be a bomb. The suspect demanded cash which the manager obtained and provided to him. Lombrana then left the credit union.
After fleeing the credit union, Lombrana traveled east along U.S. 6, making it only about 10 miles before he was stopped by police in his red Toyota sedan near the intersection with C.R. 19 in DeKalb County.
A witness video posted to the KPC News Facebook page showed a man getting out of the vehicle with his hands under and surrendering to offices, who had guns drawn, without incident.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said federal court was the right jurisdiction to handle the case as he turned it over to U.S. attorneys.
“After consultation with the Kendallville Police Chief Waters and lead Detective Handshoe, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fort Wayne, the decision has been made that the case against Lance Lombrana will be filed in U.S. federal court,” Mower said. “The decision was not easy; when criminals victimize the citizens and communities in Noble County, I want to prosecute those criminals.
“We have been provided information that has led me to the conclusion that the federal court is the more appropriate venue for this case,” Mowery added.
The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a complaint is merely an allegation, and that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police, and the Kendallville Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.