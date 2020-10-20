KENDALLVILLE — For LSC Communications workers who haven’t found employment after their plant shuts down, there is still hope in the form of a job fair.
From 8 a.m. to noon on Friday the Community Learning Center will be home to the Noble County Job and Resources Fair.
In a press release, the Noble County Economic Development Corporation said this free job fair is designed to primarily help former LSC workers, but anyone can attend.
“Organizers of the fair hope the event will aid those facing job loss to remain a part of the community, as well as other local workers interested in enhancing earning potential or in need of other local support services,” the press release read.
At the beginning of September, LSC Communications, previously known as Courier, announced that it would be closing its facility at 2500 Marion Drive, and all 307 workers there would lose their jobs between Oct. 1 and Dec. 23.
This job fair aims to gather about 40 local employers who are hiring more than 500 jobs, many of which pay between $15-25 per hour.
“In a big picture sense, we’re just trying to help the people impacted by the closing,” Noble County EDC Director Gary Gatman said.
The jobs employ people in “printing, manufacturing, social services, finance, and healthcare,” according to the press release.
There will also be organizations onsite to help with resume building, interviewing skills, family support and mental health services.
There had previously been one job fair specifically for LSC employees, which was on Oct. 13 and 14. The two days of job fairs were held onsite at LSC.
Tara Streb at the Noble County EDC said she heard from employers that the previous job fair went well, but it may be too early to know how many former LSC employees were hired from there.
Masks are required for this job fair. Those attending can enter the CLC off Riley Street. The entrance will be marked by signs on the sidewalk.
The upcoming job fair was organized by WorkOne Northeast plus the Noble County EDC, the City of Kendallville and the Community Learning Center.
People not able to attend the job fair may want to visit the online job board worknoble.org, organized by the Noble County EDC in response to the LSC plant shutdown.
The job board prioritizes job postings for positions that make $15 or more. Many jobs posted are production positions in factories, and some are for receptionist positions.
After this job fair, Gatman said he didn’t know if another fair would be in the works, but the job board would definitely be kept up.
“The WorkNoble virtual job board is going to be the one that we focus on from here on out,” Gatman said.
