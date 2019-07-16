ALBION — A sentencing hearing for Kyra Frost, the third and final person to face conviction in connection to the March 5, 2018, double homicide in Ligonier, has been postponed to next month.
Frost was originally scheduled to appear in Noble Superior Court 1 Tuesday for a sentencing hearing. She pleaded guilty in late April to two Level 5 felony counts of assisting a criminal.
Per the terms of her please deal, she could face between one and six years for each Level 5 felony count, with a maximum executed time of eight years.
A continuance in the case was granted, pushing the sentencing hearing to Aug. 23.
Frost was one of three people to drive from Fort Wayne to Ligonier on March 5, 2018. Along with her boyfriend Michael J. Johnson and Tiffani Cox, Frost entered an apartment at the Riverside Villa Apartments complex. Once inside, Johnson pulled out a gun and demanded return of a black Prada purse, which reportedly belonged to Frost and was taken out of his car earlier in the day when Cox was driving it.
Johnson then shot Justin Adams in the back after he fled out the back door and was running away. Johnson then shot Amanda Feldstein in the back of the head inside the apartment and fired a third shot at, but missed, Amberly Brown, who was in the kitchen of the apartment.
The trio then fled the apartment, with Frost driving one of the two vehicles that they brought to Ligonier.
Frost testified in court in April that her actions were “to prevent them from being apprehended or caught” after the shooting.
Cox was sentenced to eight years prison last year for her role in the incident. Johnson was convicted at trial in December and sentenced earlier this year to 170 years in prison.
Frost has been out on bond in the case since posting $30,000 bail on June 14, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.