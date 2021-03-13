LAGRANGE — Lakeland Primary School secretary Heather Richardson has won the Indiana Association of School Principal's Compassion Award.
Richardson was nominated for the award by the school’s principal, Dr. Traci Blaize. The award is given to a person who shows outstanding compassion for both a school’s students and its staff.
Mrs. Richardson kept the elementary school’s office running despite the loss of her friend and fellow secretary Cindy Walter. Blaize said Richardson was the first one to reach out to family, organize meals and pass along information.
“She never complained when extra duties fell to her, she simply asked, "What more can I do?" Blaize said.
