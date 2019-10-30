KENDALLVILLE — With cold temperatures forecast for Saturday, Noble County Right to Life has announced it will be holding its memorial service inside at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, 319 E. Diamond St.
On Oct. 22, Noble County Right to Life received permission from the Kendallville Board of Works to hold a memorial service at the gazebo on the west side of Bixler Lake for the fetal remains found on the property of the late abortion provider Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.
Noble County Relay for Life chairwoman Lucy Papaik announced Tuesday the noon memorial will be moved indoors.
Illinois authorities learned Sept. 12 that family members going through Klopfer’s belongings found preserved fetal remains at his residence. On Oct. 2, Indiana Attorney General Hill oversaw the transportation of 2,246 aborted fetuses back to Indiana from Will County, Illinois.
Saturday’s church hall event will include music, personal testimony and a reflection from Pastor Johnny Huff of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Rome City.
