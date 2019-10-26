AVILLA — An Avilla police officer responding to the report of a crying child on a town sidewalk Tuesday eventually arrested a man on a domestic battery charge.
Joshua A. Wesley, 33, of the 400 block of Ley Street, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday by Avilla Chief Deputy Town Marshal Chris Arnett on a charge of domestic battery on a child, a Level 6 felony. Wesley was held on $50,000 bond.
According to charging documents, Arnett responded to the report Tuesday morning of a young child crying on the sidewalk in the area of Albion and Main streets. The alleged victim, a girl under the age of 14, told police Wesley became angry and picked her “up out of bed and threw her to floor in which the victim struck her head on the bed causing pain.”
The documents allege Wesley returned to the room and pinned the girl to the bed and told her “if she spoke again he would hit her in the face and told her she would have to leave the house and not come back.”
At an area emergency room, the alleged victim said she lost consciousness when she struck her head against the bed for an unknown period of time.
Wesley allegedly told investigators that “he snatched her out of bed and she fell against the bed.”
