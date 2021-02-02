Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Alexis N. Davidson, 38, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Davidson was held without bond.
Dustin T. Coffelt, 35, of the 500 block of North C.R 400W, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Coffelt was held on $10,000 bond.
Gary W. Kidd, 26, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Kidd was held on $25,000 bond.
Gary R. Wiles, 34, of the 300 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Wiles was held without bond.
Michael R. Harlan, 33, of the 9000 block of North C.R. 50E, Wawaka, was arrested at 6:07 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Harlan was held on $2,500 bond.
Cledith Slone, 55, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and residential entry, a Level 6 felony. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
