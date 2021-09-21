AUBURN — Fern L. Wilcoxson, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday Sept., 17, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Fern was born on July 6, 1940, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Ralph and Martha Humbert.
Fern had worked at Fort Wayne Public Library, WGL Radio, Area III Council on Aging and Wendy’s.
She was a member of Auburn Church of Christ.
Fern also was a member of the Auburn Homemakers Club for 30 years and was also a volunteer at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Fern is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Wilcoxson, of Auburn; sons, Brian (Romona) Wilcoxson, of Fort Wayne, Mark (Lora) Wilcoxson, of Kendallville and Cory (Steve Rump) Wilcoxson, of Noblesville; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Tosch; and sisters, Irene Dietrich, Mable Eldridge, Wanita Hisey and Wilma Sherck.
A funeral service for Fern will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, with visitation one hour prior at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6- 8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
The Rev. Andy Grimes will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Church of Christ, Alzheimer’s Association or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
