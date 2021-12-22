LAGRANGE — The Farm Place, Inc. has received a Walmart Local Community Grant for $3,000. The grant will go toward construction of the Animal Companionship Center at its facility just north of the LaGrange.
The center represents Phase II of a place to grow The Farm Place. Construction is slated to begin in spring of 2022.
The purpose of the center is to provide a private, safe environment where area professionals can offer families court-ordered visitations, teach life skills training, all aided by the benefit of the comfort that comes with animal therapy.
Currently, children affected by the trauma of separation from their parents must endure these visitations in very public places such as fast-food restaurants, park benches, or library study rooms. The Fram Place center will offer those children and families private meeting rooms that can be scheduled by agencies such as DCS, Northeastern Center, and Bowen Center free of charge. The facilities will be available to agencies in LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, and Noble counties.
Small farm animals will be housed in the barn and stables attached to the center, and will be used to help start conversations.
The board members of The Farm Place said they were pleased by the gift from Walmart. John Gilbert, manager at the Sturgis, Michigan Walmart store, helped board members navigate the application. Walmart awards local community grants through an open application process, and provides funding directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local organizations in the U.S. Eligible nonprofit organizations for this grant must operate on the local level and directly benefit the service area of the facility from which they are requesting the grant.
The Farm Place was established in 2016. It is a faith-based initiative whose mission is to provide a safe, nurturing, and restorative place for children in need through animal companionship and other therapeutic methods.
In Phase I of the project to build The Farm Place, ten acres of land was purchased and a three-story, eight-bedroom, handicap-accessible home was built on that property. A licensed foster family occupies the home, and so far, more than 40 children have passed through its doors since it was opened in March of 2020.
