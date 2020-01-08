KENDALLVILLE — “There’s not much else we can do out there,” Kendallville Redevelopment Commission Vice President Lance Harman said Wednesday, when talking about the city’s Eastside TIF district.
But city officials aren’t ready to let go of the more lucrative of Kendallville’s two tax-increment financing districts just yet, and it’s likely the area will serve as the main source of financial fuel for projects over the next 13 years.
Kendallville created the Eastside TIF — which covers the general area between U.S. 6 and the railroad tracks from Fair Street to the eastern city limits — with the goal of attracting big-box commercial development to the city.
The TIF district was utilized to make initial improvements that would ready the sites out that way for development and it’s hard to argue that process was anything but a success — the city landed its Walmart and the other shops on the nearby outlots.
Since then, the city has utilized the district’s revenue to make major improvements to Dowling Street and Fairview Boulevard, as well as complete water, sewer and street upgrades.
Last year, the Eastside TIF captured $410,540.05 in taxes. That doesn’t include taxes from any industrial properties, which were specifically carved out of the collections.
But the city just recently cleared its last outstanding debt paid for by Eastside funds and, currently, there is only one project in the works.
The city is trying to get grant funding for a walking trail on the north side of U.S. 6 from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart, in order to get pedestrians off the roadside.
That project is estimated to cost $296,500, city engineer Scott Derby said.
TIF districts, when created, come with a 25-year life span, at which point they sunset and the taxes that are captured by the redevelopment over that life are released back to all of the other government units — the city, the county, school district, library and township in their proportional shares.
But communities can choose to release captured value at any point before the sunset date, if they have no outstanding obligations and feel they have no other projects to tackle.
Few TIF districts in Indiana — maybe none — have ever released their value early.
When asked whether Kendallville might sunset its Eastside TIF early, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said there’s still more to do.
“We are not done,” Handshoe said, citing the Walmart trail as a project that needs to get completed. “The main objective of that is to have a safe walk for walkers to get to walmart and that’s been a concern for over 10 years.”
At the engineer’s estimate, the project could be paid for in full with less than one year of Eastside TIF revenue.
In reality, the main benefit to not letting the Eastside TIF expire will be to subsidize projects elsewhere in the city, if a proposed expansion of Kendallville’s economic development area is completed.
Kendallville is looking at borrowing $300,000 for matching funds on its $1.1 million streetscape project starting this year, an amount that would totally tap out the Downtown TIF for three of its remaining five years.
New Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie asked Wednesday whether the city would even need to borrow, or if it could pay back a loan within a year, if Eastside TIF moneys were able to be utilized for downtown expenses.
Likewise, co-mingling the funds will give Kendallville more money to use downtown or, assuming the expansion is approved, money to apply to projects along U.S. 6 west of the current TIF, for things like facade grants, sidewalk improvements, road work or other infrastructure.
Then, when the Downtown TIF expires in 2025, the Eastside TIF will be the city’s only source of TIF funds, unless new allocation areas are set up within the next five years to begin capturing new revenue.
“Over $1 million has been invested downtown because of façade grants,” Handshoe said. “In that turquoise area (on the city map), there are some businesses that could really use some help. ... They’re the ones that don’t get the incentive.”
So expect the Eastside TIF to stick around for its remaining 13 years of life, just don’t expect much of the money to be applied to the actual east side, unless new project opportunities emerge over the next decade.
