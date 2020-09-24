Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Roderick E. Barnell Jr., 26, of the 28000 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Barnell was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathon R. Bixby, 29, of the 700 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bixby was held without bond.
German A. Gaeta, 26, of the 1600 block of North 27thg Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Gaeta was held on $2,500 bond.
Dylan R. Gamble, 22, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Gamble was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gamble was held without bond.
Dana L. Gillison, 37, of the 100 block of Orchard Valley Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gillison was held without bond.
Anthony M. McClellan, 29, of the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a violation of drug court. McClellan was held without bond.
James R. Taylor, 46, of the 200 block of Tippecanoe Street, Battle Ground, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Taylor was held without bond.
