KENDALLVILLE — Firefighters and water work well together out on the job, just not so much when it’s dripping through the roof in their living quarters.
So, Fire Station 2 will be getting part of its roof redone in order to keep its firefighters and offices dry.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley came before the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety Tuesday with quotes for a roof repair at the station out on U.S. 6.
The entire roof is in need of replacement, but the leaks are currently only in the portion that covers the living quarters and offices, while the truck bays are dry for the time being, McKinley said.
In order to spread out the cost, McKinley suggested doing half of the roof this year, while saving the other half for next year.
“We can fix the lower level, where the common area is,” McKinley said. “Next year we’ll put it on the budget to repair the roof area over the bay.”
McKinley quoted three roofing companies but only received prices back from two, with Lengacher Brothers coming in the cheapest at $14,750.
McKinley also reported that Wayne Township Trustee Chris McCoy had agreed to chip in for a portion of the cost, providing $4,750 while the city fire budget will cover the other $10,000.
Board of works members approved the roof repair unanimously.
In other business at Tuesday’s short meeting, board of works members:
• Approved a street closure on Main Street for a cruise-in at Automasters and The Breakfast House on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The road will be closed from the businesses up to Rush Street.
• Waived a $1,000 water service termination fee for a property at 915 N. Lima Road now owned by Terry Gaff. Gaff purchased the property and will demolish a fire-damaged home and will redevelop the property for a new use.
• Approved $6,784.76 for the IT department to purchase new door access controls and card readers at City Hall from vendor Verkada. The system will integrate with City Hall’s camera system.
• Approved a temporary dumpster placement at 801 Katarina Court.
• Granted an extension on yard seeding deadlines for Kendallville Restorations Inc. at 332 N. State St., 125 Sargent St. and 410 N. Main St. KRI had hoped to plant in the spring but heavy rains and contractor conflicts delayed the work.
• Approved a vacation extension for city engineer Scott Derby to utilize his bank of paid time off past his anniversary date of Aug. 11.
• Approved sick-time transfers for a firefighter, who is recovering from a surgery, and for a police department dispatcher who is new to the job but recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is missing work.
• Heard an update from water department superintendent Scott Mosley that water tower painting is about 80% and that contractors have done major amounts of welding to update the tower to current codes.
