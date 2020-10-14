ALBION — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Kendallville woman who allegedly wrapped a cell phone cord around a child’s neck and tightened it Friday evening in Kendallville.
Tiffany R. Miller, 38, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, was originally arrested at 9:34 p.m. Friday and booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of battery to a child less than 14-years-old, a Level 5 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Miller posted $2,500 bond and was released at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, according to jail staff.
Miller was scheduled for an initial court hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Noble Superior Court I. Miller did not show up for the hearing, and Noble County deputy prosecuting attorney Leslie Shively requested a warrant be issued for Miller’s arrest.
“She certainly is a danger,” Shively told Noble County Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch.
Kirsch issued the warrant and ordered Miller be held without bond upon her arrest.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery had filed a formal Level 6 felony battery charge against Miller, but said Tuesday his office was still investigating if the strangulation charge was warranted.
According to Shively, Miller is not related to the victim, a child under the age of 8.
Kendallville Patrolman Robert Kline responded to the report of a child who had been battered Friday evening.
According to court documents filed in the case, the victim “stated he was getting a drink when Miller grabbed his arm and pulled him into the bathroom.” The victim went on to allege that Miller “used a gray/black cord and put it around his neck and started to pull on it.”
The child told police he did not know why Miller was doing that to him.
In court documents, Kline alleged the victim “did have red irritation marks on and around his neck consistent with a cord.”
A witness allegedly told police that he heard the child screaming and he “ran into the bathroom and observed Miller removing a black cell phone cord from (the victim) and place it in her right pocket.”
