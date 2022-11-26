LAGRANGE — Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, and it become an important day for the Arc of LaGrange County.
For several years now, the local not-for-profit organization participated in Giving Tuesday, sending groups of the organization’s clients into the community to do good. It is the Arc’s way to say “thank you” to the community for its support, as well as an important time to raise funds
Giving Tuesday is a worldwide move created to unleash generosity around the world. Its goal is to encourage people to help others, by donating time, talent, or money.
This year, Arc crews spent a day volunteering at the Brighton Chapel Food Bank bagging groceries to help feed those in need. Arc clients also spent Wednesday in LaGrange bagging and carrying out groceries at Miller’s Super Valu.
“This is always a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to do more for the
individuals we serve, and for their families who have the responsibility for their loved one’s care 24/7,” said Deb Lambright, the development director for Arc. “We’re excited to announce that the money raised will be used to fund “The Arc’s Summer Discovery Program.”
Millers Super Valu, for example, made a donation to Arc in return for the organization’s help. Others, familiar with the work done by Arc are encouraged to spend a donation by check to Arc.
This year, the LaGrange County Community Foundation will be matching those donations, up to $20,000. And for the first time, those donations can This year donations can be made between now and the end of the year and still qualify for a match.
Those funds will be used to expand Arc’s summer programming by funding its summer discovery program. That program is an eight-week summer program for students with disabilities ages 13 to 22. It will be offered to students in all three LaGrange County School districts as well as the special ed students at Amish parochial schools.
Lambright said parents of these children report they often have a difficult time securing childcare for their children. Traditional childcare settings typically only allow students 12 and under. However, teenage and young adults with disabilities are not able to safely stay home alone when school is out for the summer. Parents often have to make difficult decisions, Lambright said.
“They need to work to support their family but their child with a disability isn’t safe home alone. They need our help,” she added.
Lambright is asking for people to make a difference for these children and their families.
“By working together, we will be turning dreams into reality for these families,” Lambright said. “If you can donate, please make checks out to The Arc of LaGrange County and put Giving Tuesday in the memo line. You may mail in your check at any time or call and we will come by and pick them up. You may donate online at www.arclag.org or on our Facebook page–The Arc of LaGrange County. When we count our blessings, you’re on our list! We want to say, “Thank You” in advance for the difference you will be helping us make for these families.”
In addition to volunteering at both the Brighton Chapel and Millers Super Valu, Arc clients will be making Christmas cards and packing gift bags to brighten the holidays for the residents at Life Care Center in LaGrange.
