INDIANAPOLIS — One of Kendallville’s own was one of 15 people appointed to various boards in the state by Gov. Eric Holcomb recently.
Retired Kendallville Fire Chief Michael Riehm was recently appointed to the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation. He was one of two board appointments. Michael Duckworth, of Evansville was also appointed to the board.
Riehm will hold the board seat through June 30, 2024.
Riehm retired from the fire department after four decades at the beginning of the year at the age of 63.
In an earlier interview he said he was looking forward to having some control over his schedule.
“I’m looking forward to a much slower pace,” he said.
Riehm became a full-time firefighter in 1989 and took the position as chief in 2003.
Over his career he was deployed with the State Emergency Operations Center, which was set up for the Super Bowl held in Indianapolis in 2012. In 2016, he was deployed to Baltimore, for nine days after a blizzard struck that area. For two years, Riehm was the president of the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.
Other appointments included:
• Kari Pfau Estes, of Jeffersonville to the Commission on Ports
• Dennis Brooks, of Indianapolis to the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board
• Bill Estes, of Carmel to the Indiana Horse Racing Commission
• Keith Beer, of Berne to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health
• Dr. Sandra San Miguel, of Lafayette to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health
• Bharat Barai, of Munster to the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana
• Michael Busk, of Indianapolis to the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana
• Kirk Masten, of Roanoke to the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana
• Victoria McCann, of Westview to the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana
• Heidi Dunniway, of Evansville to the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana
• Jerome Prince, mayor of the City of Gary to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board
• Heather Cummings, of Indianapolis to the Unemployment Insurance Review Board
