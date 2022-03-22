ALBION — Finding stolen property can be tough.
And sometimes it isn’t.
An Auburn man was arrested recently after he allegedly stole a 36,000-pound Caterpillar 316EL excavator from a construction site in Noble County.
Phillip (“Pat”) Longsworth, 54, of the 6900 block of C.R. 19, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. March 14 by the Indiana State Police on a charge of theft, a Level 5 felony, according to Noble County Jail records. He posted $2,500 bond and was released March 15.
Theft becomes a Level 5 felony when the stolen item has a value in excess of $50,000. The 2015 excavator was valued at $165,000, according to court documents.
Longsworth had denied stealing the excavator.
The case was investigated by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Carroll.
According to the detective, finding and recovering stolen property can be difficult. Many people don’t keep accurate records such as sales receipts and and serial numbers of their possessions.
“It’s a big problem,” Carroll said. “It’s really hard to track that stuff down.”
Not so difficult when the item in question has distinctive markings, including a vehicle identification number. And sits with a cab height of approximately 10 feet.
The state police were notified on Aug. 13, 2021, that a 2015 Caterpillar excavator had been stolen from a job site in the 500 block of Lemper Road, Avilla.
“It’s got to be somebody in the business,” Carroll said of his initial thoughts, “someone who knows how to operate it … who has the means to transport it.”
On Aug. 22, the owner of the excavator located it in the 1400 block of South Allen Chapel Road. Carroll arrived and received permission from the land owner to look at the excavator. The land owner had contracted with Longsworth’s business, Longsworth Excavating, to do work on his property.
Carroll was able to verify the vehicle identification number on the excavator as matching the number on the stolen vehicle.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, Carroll interviewed Longsworth on Aug. 23.
Longsworth presented a receipt for the rental of the excavator to Carroll. Longsworth told Carroll he had removed the excavator from the Lemper Road location at 9 p.m. on Aug. 13 through a rental agreement with Don Jacobs of Jacobs Excavating.
Carroll said a thorough search did not locate a Don Jacobs or Jacobs Excavating.
The rental document provided by Longsworth was allegedly dated seven hours after the excavator had allegedly been stolen.
