KENDALLVILLE — Even when everything is canceled, it’s still important to keep the lights on at a venue and make sure water is running.
A grant that both the Noble County Fairgrounds and the Mid-America Windmill Museum received from the state will ensure they can still pay their bills, even when events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state grant comes from a partnership of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation and the Indiana Arts Commission and aims to support arts and culture operations who have been hurt financially because of the pandemic.
The fairgrounds received $4,815 from the state, and the Windmill Museum $12,944.
Plus, the United Way gifted $15,500 to the fairgrounds to help pay utilities — an expense that takes $50,000 to cover just in electricity and water.
“It’s been tough,” Noble County Fairgrounds’ Mary Zeigler said. “We really had to tighten our budget.”
Reservations for things like weddings were canceled at the fairgrounds, but Zeigler said they’re holding deposits for a year for people who had to cancel because of COVID-19.
And, of course, bigger events like the Apple Festival and Bluegrass Festival were canceled at the fairgrounds this year, and the Noble County Fair was slimmed down to just 4-H shows.
Zeigler said she’s grateful for the donations she’s received, plus from a few other entities here and there — like one from the Apple Festival, and another from Noble County Disposal.
The Mid-America Windmill Museum is one that relies on revenue from reservations year-round, too. Of course, those were canceled there just as they were at the fairgrounds.
John Riemke at the Windmill Museum was surprised they had received a substantial chunk of cash, let alone been considered in the first place.
“I didn’t think we would get that much, because we’re competing with every other place in the state (for the grant),” Riemke said.
Because of cancellations and a lack of admissions revenue this year, Riemke said the museum was looking at a $40,000-45,000 shortfall.
This donation, $5,000 from Flint and Walling and $10,000 from the Cole Foundation have helped offset the costs of the museum being closed.
Now, the museum can hold socially-distant events at its Baker Hall, and it still plans on having the drive-through portion of its Winter Wonderland event later this year.
Other organizations in northeast Indiana have also received state tourism grants. Those include the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary with $26,033, the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce with $4,815 and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau with $26,033.
The amount of dollars each entity received was based on their budget, eligible expenses and how much CARES Act funding they had received previously.
Those who received the grants must use the money by the end of the calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.