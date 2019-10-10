ALBION — The new housing development which would see 21 homes built into phase III-IV of the Village of White Oaks in Albion is in jeopardy.
A problem which developed last week involving tapping into the sewer main to connect with the proposed development has ground the project to a halt.
The town is scrambling to find a solution, but even if one is found, developer Keith Leatherman said home building may be delayed until spring instead of starting this fall. He said he doesn’t know if the home builder — Granite Ridge Builders — will still agree to work on the project because of the delay.
“If they don’t consent to do this — that’s the hinge,” Leatherman, of Monarch Development, said during Tuesday’s Albion Town Council meeting. “I don’t want to build homes. I’m 76 years old.”
Leatherman had already removed two loads of construction materials from the site back to his supplier. He had another two loads on trucks ready to be shipped as soon as Wednesday.
“I’ve developed in Albion for 43 years,” Leatherman said. “This is the first building project in my 50-year building career that I’m walking away from.”
The town council seemed eager to find a solution to prevent that from happening.
Councilman Darold Smolinske said he had calculated the positive impact to the town, through property tax revenues, and to the school corporation, through growing the number of students who receive state funding, at approximately $280,000 per year.
Smolinske said on average, each home has 1.9 children, meaning nearly 42 students could be going to Central Noble schools through the development. For each child enrolled at the school, the corporation receives approximately $6,500 from the state.
During the Sept. 10 Albion Town Council meeting, Leatherman and Town Manager Stefen Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Working with the Albion Plan Commission, Leatherman presented detailed plans during the September meeting, going so far as to describe specifics on everything from the placement of water and sewage lines to the number and location of fire hydrants to the type of curbing which would be used.
According to Leatherman and town officials on Tuesday, the tap was actually successfully made at the manhole located near the intersection of Scott Street and Village Drive in he middle of last week. But after fill material was put in at that section, the pipe became dislodged as equipment was moved.
Initial attempts to reconnect the pipe were unsuccessful, with water and mud running into the area.
Leatherman said he told town officials that the only solution was to put in a lift station at a higher point than the current connection. The original plans called for the system to be gravity-fed.
Leatherman said when he told town officials, who were not identified by name, about the need for a lift station, his proposal was shot down.
“I was told there’s not going to be any more lift stations in the town of Albion,” Leatherman said.
The town’s hilly topography make it difficult to run gravity-fed sewage systems, he said.
“Other towns are flatter,” he said. “If this town’s going to grow, there’s going to be lift stations. I love this town. I wanted to see it have more housing.”
Town officials disagreed with the developer about the lack of options.
Sewer Department Superintendent Terry Forker said he felt it was still possible to dig out the area around the manhole near Scott and Village Drive. The town will pursue getting a general cost of the project, then will relay that cost to Leatherman.
If the town is required to pay for the project, it will require the town to go through the process of advertising for quotes, a process that takes a minimum of two weeks, according to Wynn.
The council did not say one way or another if it would be willing to put in a lift station if the fix currently being pursued is not successful. Leatherman said he would be willing to pay for the materials himself for a lift station, but asked for the town’s help in getting it done.
Designing a lift station is also a time-consuming process, Leatherman said.
