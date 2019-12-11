KENDALLVILLE — It’s looking like Christmas time for the Kendallville police department, which received approval for several end-of-year purchases on Tuesday.
Many communities wait until the closing months of the year before making capital purchases to ensure that money is available in the budget.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville Police Department presented multiple proposals to the Board of Works and Public Safety, with most getting approval.
The biggest purchase on the docket was for an all-terrain vehicle for the department, which Police Chief Rob Wiley said is needed for when officers have to go off city streets in places like the park, on the city’s trail system or at special events like Apple Festival.
The Honda Pioneer SXS700-4 can hold up to four people or the back seats can be folded down to allow for some equipment storage. Wiley said the vehicle would be equipped with emergency lights, but not an in-vehicle radio system.
Although a bid from local Kendallville PowerSports was a little pricier — $13,826 compared to $12,868 from a New Haven dealer — the local dealer’s quote included some additional items including a title and equipment, plus Wiley noted the convenience of having a local shop for service.
Board of works members agreed, approving the purchase.
Outside of the ATV, the department also got the OK to purchase two Motorola 800-megahertz mobile radios for installation on police patrol vehicles at a cost of $5,0951.62; four Watch Guard 4RE In-Car Video System units for $19,280; 20 Glock 43X 9-millimeter pistols and ammunition for $8,456.10; an Eventide NexLog Dispatch Recorder System with installation and training for $15,577; and four 60-inch desk units for the police squad room at a cost of $2,093.55.
The board of works tabled two other requests — one for new carpeting for the dispatch, records room and conference room and one for new tile for the police squad room and supervisor’s office — because Wiley had only gotten one price quote for each.
Board members asked the chief to obtain at least one more local quote and resubmit the requests at the next meeting.
