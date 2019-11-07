Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
James A. Alba, 41, of the 1800 block of Till Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Alba posted $4,500 bond and was released Monday.
Amy M. Brown Nicholas, 31, of the 500 block of Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Nicholas was held on $3,500 bond.
Michael R. Campbell II, 27, of the 700 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging three counts of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Christopher E. Carmichael, 27, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Carmichael posted $3,500 bond and was released Monday.
Chrissy L. Cope, 37, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Cope was held on $2,000 cash bond.
Edward F. Hollins, 42, of the 2200 block of White Oak Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hollins was held without bond.
Brandon S. Keister, 27, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. Keister was held without bond.
Elena A. Rhodes, 21, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Monday by Noble Count police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rhodes was held on $3,500 bond.
Christopher J. Sewell, 31, of the 100 block of South Seminole Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Sewell was held without bond.
Melvin D. Webster, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Webster was held on $10,000 bond.
Charles L. Wiedman, 36, of the 11300 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants and court order relating to an original charge of auto theft, a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Wiedman was held without bond.
Leon T. Bontrager, 34, of the 9600 block of East Genesee Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bontrager was held without bond.
Charles A. Freeman, 58, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. Freeman was held without bond.
Travis L. Fullington, 31, of the 1300 block of Perch Drive, Bristol, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Fullington was held without bond.
Shawn M. Heckerson, 40, of the 700 block of East Phillips Drive, Wawaka, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging child molesting, a Level 1 felony. Heckerson posted $30,000 bond and was released Tuesday.
Kirstin M. Yahne, 18, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 700E, Avilla, was arrested at 8 a.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Yahne was also held on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yahne was held on $3,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.