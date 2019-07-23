ALBION — The Noble County Master Gardeners is accepting participants for its 2019 bus trip.
The trip, which will visit the Wellfield Botanical Gardens in Elkhart and the Fernwood Botanical Gardens in Niles, Michigan, will travel Sept. 5.
Currently, the Noble County Master Gardeners are registering attendees for $70 per person as an early-bird special. A lunch and snacks are included in the cost.
For going on the trip, Master Gardeners can receive four hours of educational credit.
For questions, contact Carol Blackman at 318-0682.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.