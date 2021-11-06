ALBION — The Noble County Health Department will open a special vaccine clinic Monday to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of kids ages 5 to 11.
The clinic will vaccinate children only in the age 5 to 11 group from 3-6 p.m. at the health department, in the South Annex at 2090 N. S.R. 9.
Parents and guardians should call 636-2978, Option 1, on Monday to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted but should plan for waiting time. Those who have appointments will have priority to be vaccinated first.
“The special clinic opening Monday is to meet the demand we’re receiving” for the children’s vaccine, Noble County public health nurse Anne Lowe said Friday.
The department has received many calls asking about the children’s vaccine and when it might be available. Appointments for the Moderna booster shot for adults are now being booked at least two weeks out, she said, and have taken most of the time slots. There were not many time slots left for children’s appointments.
Lowe said a child’s vaccine is 1/3 of the dose an adult would receive. The vaccine supply has already arrived in Noble County.
She said the department has been told that children may get a COVID-19 vaccine at their primary care provider, usually their family doctor. Parents may call their family doctor’s office for information on the vaccine’s availability there.
Children and adults will have more opportunities to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.
The health department administers the COVID vaccine on Tuesdays and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its office.
Two upcoming clinics are scheduled at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
Those clinics will be open Saturdays, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer both flu and COVID-19 vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine for kids age 5-11, and the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for adults. Go to ourshot.gov to make an appointment for vaccinations.
“You can get the flu shot at the same time as your COVID vaccine,” Lowe said.
Lowe said adults should know that the Moderna booster shots are available locally at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies on a walk-in basis.
“You can get in faster at CVS and Walgreens,” she said. “And you can get both the flu shot at the same time as a COVID vaccine.”
Lowe has fielded calls asking why children should be vaccinated when they appear to be at less risk for COVID infections than adults.
“I always want to remind people that we vaccinate both high-risk and low-risk people to protect the whole population,” Lowe said. “The effectiveness of the vaccine is enhanced by the percentage of the population who have received it.”
