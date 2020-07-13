ALBION — Noble County will need to do an environmental check on the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office before the building is torn down this fall and will also need to check for the possibility of underground fuel tanks.
There definitely were tanks there at one time, but whether they were removed some time in the past is unclear.
The county is planning on building an approximately $15 million new government annex building on the site of the prosecutor’s office west of the Noble County Courthouse. The annex will allow most of the county’s administrative offices to come together in one roof, with the courts, clerk and probation remaining in the courthouse.
Currently county offices are spread out in more than a half dozen buildings in Albion, some rented by the county.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith, who is coordinating the annex project for the county, reported that the project remains on schedule and that detailed construction plans and updated costs estimates are about halfway done.
As architects from American Structurepoint have delved more deeply into the design with construction managers from Weigand, Smith reported the original cost estimate has crept a little higher, however adjustments are being made to find savings and keep the dollar amount as close to estimates as possible.
“It’s very close to where we started,” Smith said. “If our bids come back high we may need to cut the alternates.”
Having the construction manager is helpful, because it’s allow the county to fine-tune the costs better since they’re more familiar with actual costs than the architect, which does design but doesn’t actually build.
“It should put us at a high level of confidence as we go to take bids,” Smith said.
Next up is for the county to prepare for demolition of the prosecutor’s office.
The prosecutor will be moving to temporary space being renovated at 111 W. Hazel St. in September, with the expectation the office may be there up to 18 months. Once vacated, the current red brick building will be torn down and the land made ready for the new annex.
An environmental study is required prior to demolition to check for asbestos or other hazardous materials in the prosecutor building.
Beyond that, Smith said underground fuel tanks may pose another issue.
Smith was able to find an old document from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for removal of underground fuel tanks, but that document was never completed, making it unclear whether tanks were ever excavated.
The old documents outline the approximate area where the tanks were located, so Smith said soil samples can be drilled around that area to check for underground contamination from fuel.
Smith also brought in a quote for a ground-penetrating radar service, that would be able to pulse the ground to look for the tanks without having to go digging.
If there is soil contamination, the county will likely have to remove the soil and then replace it with clean fill. If tanks are still located on the property, the county will have an unexpected expense on its hands to get those removed.
“That would cover basically all our bases to get the environmental approval in order to get to demo,” Smith said of the trio of services.
Noble County Commissioners approved the environmental testing package to prep for the upcoming demolition.
