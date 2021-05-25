ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners on Monday paved the way for a retail development at the southwest corner of where U.S. 6 intersects with C.R. 300E near the S.R. 9 North route to Rome City.
The commissioners agreed to change the zoning on 2.77 acres from A1 to C-3, “highway commercial,” to allow for a 10,000-square-foot single business retail shop.
Permitted uses in a C-3 zone include businesses running retail ranging from low- to high-intensity but could also include things like automotive shops, bars/taverns, coffee shops, gas stations or restaurants, according to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance.
The petitioner has said it intends to put in what it would only describe as “general retail” in the location.
The property is currently owned by Earl D. Price, according to county property records. No sales have been filed, according to the latest updates to the Beacon GIS website.
According to an engineer who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, the business projects having approximately 115 customers per day and will employee 8-10 people. The business will have 36 parking spots.
Access to the retail space will come off C.R. 300E. The business will be across C.R. 300E from the Bethel Christian Church.
The commissioners indicated they did not know specifically what kind of development was being planned for the property, but approved the rezoning anyway.
The rezoning came with a positive recommendation from the Noble County Plan Commission, which heard the petition on Feb. 17. Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett said she requested more specific information from the petitioners regarding what kind of “general retail” was planned.
The company responded, but Tackett said, “I felt the answer was vague.”
Also on Monday, the commissioners got a sneak peak at potential soft costs of previously scheduled renovations to the Noble County Courthouse and the construction of a building to house the Noble County Surveyor’s Office.
The first step in the process of consolidating county government operations under fewer roofs is under way with the construction of the Noble County Annex on the block west of the courthouse. Once government agencies such as the auditor’s office and treasurer’s office are moved to the annex, the county could begin working on renovations on the courthouse.
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said he would like to be able to transition smoothly from one project to the next.
“We need to get the ball rolling” on the next phase, Leatherman said.
American Structurepoint, the architect on the annex project, has already provided loose schematic drawings to the county on several options for the courthouse renovation.
Final soft costs, according the firm, could cost up to $249,850. Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has been the county’s liaison with the annex project, said renovations could cost as much as $2 million, depending on what options the county chooses. He said the figure could also be considerably less.
Final soft costs for the new surveyor’s office building on the grounds of the Noble County Highway Department could run upward of $200,000, but also could be less, Smith said. Actual construction costs could be in the range of $2 million or lower.
Smith said the annex building is currently running under budget, which could free up bond space to pay for part of the renovations or new construction costs of new surveyor’s office building.
The commissioners took the architectural firm’s estimates under consideration but took no formal action.
Commissioners also discussed the idea of using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“That would be huge if we could use that,” Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said.
The county is set to receive $9.2 million in ARP funding, with the first installment possibly coming within the next month or so. However, Current federal guidance makes it difficult to know exactly how that money can be spent.
“The whole thing is so unclear,” Knafel said.
Despite the confusion, the commissioners did pass an ordinance Monday required to receive the funds. The ordinance was in the form of a spending plan, which basically parrots federal guidelines without any real spending specifics.
The federal government said the American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used:
• (A) to respond to the public healthy emergency with respect to the coronavirus disease or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
• (B) to respond to workers performing essential work with respect to the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the county that are performing such essential works, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work;
• (C) for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenues of the county due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent fall fiscal year of the county prior to the emergency; or
• (D) to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Smith has said he will be submitting a request for approximately $209,000 in wheel tax revenues lost during the pandemic under Section C. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department could also pay for employees who had to work overtime during the pandemic under Section B.
That would still leave millions in unearmarked funds.
The county currently has approximately $730,000 in CARES Act funding, which was also provided by the federal government in the wake of the pandemic.
