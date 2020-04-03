ALBION — A Ligonier man is being held in the Noble County Jail on a charge of child molesting, a Level 4 felony, according to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Daniel J. Livingston, 28, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, was booked at 10:33 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police after allegedly being the driver in a car crash.
He is being held on $25,000 bond.
"The process of law enforcement learning of this case and bringing these charges is worthy of note," Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said. "Late Monday evening, Ligonier police received a report that a man had admitting to sexually touching (a girl under the age of 11) and fled. Immediately thereafter, Ligonier PD was called regarding a single vehicle crash.
"Mr. Livingston was arrested for OWI (as he was the driver involved in the crash) after testing .09% breath alcohol. He was arrested and taken to jail."
Mowery was briefed on the sexual assault allegation, and he requested that Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer have Livingston held at the jail without bond until authorities could investigate the sexual assault allegation. Kramer granted Mowery's request.
Mowery then worked with Ligonier Police Department Detective Gary Cox to ensure that proper charges were drafted and filed in a timely fashion.
According to court documents filed in the case, Livingston allegedly improperly touched/fondled the victim between the dates of Feb. 1 and March 30.
"This was excellent police work by Ligonier PD, many pieces of this case came together very quickly and even with the current COVID19 precautions in place, we were able to bring this charge in a very short period of time," Mowery said.
