KENDALLVILLE — A city man was hospitalized in critical condition following what police preliminary believe to be an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon in an apartment in the 1900 block of Aspen Cove.
Jerremmy L. Hall, 20, of the 200 block of Ray Avenue, Kendallville, was flown from Parkview Noble Hospital to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition on Saturday.
Hall still was listed in critical condition as of late Monday afternoon, according to Kendallville Police Department Detective Sgt. Lance Waters.
Information regarding the incident has been forwarded to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley. That office will determine if criminal charges are warranted, but at least preliminarily, police believe the shooting was accidental.
According to Waters, who stressed the findings were preliminary, another adult was handling a gun, then tossed it on a nearby bed in the apartment. The gun discharged when it struck the bed, with a bullet hitting the victim in the abdomen.
Police were called about a shooting victim at the hospital at approximately 1:51 p.m. Saturday.
A police incident report said a firearm was seized into evidence from the residence.
