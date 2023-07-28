4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Gabriel P. Esquivel, 31, of the 10000 block of West Palo Verde, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Esquivel was held without bond.
April F. Johnson, 38, of the 100 block of East Marry Avenue, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Johnson was held without bond.
Melissa K. Kester, 39, of the 800 block of Poplar, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Kester was held without bond.
Daniel B. Portmess, 44, of the 300 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. Portmess was held without bond.
6 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Six people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Austin Sitts, 26, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Kayla Akerman, 35, of the 2200 block of Mountain Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on revocation of community corrections order relating to a Level 5 felony. No bond information provided.
Thomas Gonzalez, 67, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 920W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Angelina Starkweather, 38, of the 100 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a county ordinance violation. No bond information provided.
Norman Nigthtshoe, 55, of the 1100 block of South Meridian Road, Mitchell, was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on warrants charging two counts of invasion of privacy, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Joshua Hilty, 19, of the 5700 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, minor in possession and leaving the scene of a crash. No bond information provided.
