KENDALLVILLE — Could the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission pony up some additional money to help building owners in the $2 million downtown facade project afford their work.
Yes, but the idea presented several pitfalls board members talked through in a brief Wednesday morning meeting.
Commission President Loren Allen floated the idea of whether the RDC might be interesting in using some of its funds to help defray more of the cost for the city's PreservINg Main Street project.
Building owners are required to put in a 15% match on the project, but prices have spiraled on the work as compared to original estimates, which led the city to reject its first round of bids opened in January.
While the project was originally scoped as 10 buildings with an estimated cost of $1.4-$1.67 million, the city's first bid attempt only garnered bids for six of eight buildings and the prices were $1.43 million, with some of the projects coming in more than double initial expectations.
Kendallville officially rejected those bids Jan. 24 and decided to make a second attempt, with a new bid opening planned for late March.
"I hate to see someone lose the ability to get the grant," Allen said as he introduced the idea to the board. "I'd hate to see people lose the grant because they can't come up with the 15%."
Allen didn't cite anything concrete, but mentioned the possibility of maybe closing the gap between the initial estimates and whatever the actual bids come back as. He did not that, in the spirit of fairness, the RDC would likely have to offer that to all buildings owners involved.
Commission members noted they didn't want to see any more building owners drop out, but also poked several holes in the idea.
Commission member Joe Sells said a main sticking point for him would be the two building owners that had previously dropped out of the Top 10 because of financial issues. Treehouse Realty dropped out early last year, while 100 Main dropped out shortly before the project went to bid the first time.
"There's been people that have dropped out already and now we say we're going to come in and say we'll help with the 15%," Sells said. "It would be very tough. It would take some logistics to work through that to help everybody."
Tara Streb also said she thought the RDC would be better served helping the other building owners who were on the outs of the $2 million grant.
The RDC already set aside $300,000 for an imitation program following the same guidelines as the PreservINg Main Street, but with a 25% match instead of 15%. That project can provide up to $50,000 for downtown building owners who weren't including in the city's state grant project.
"There are some people who were upset they weren't in the Top 10 and I think out money would be better used helping them," Streb said.
The discussion started Wednesday but is somewhat moot until the city gets its second round of bids to see what the potential impact could be.
"Before any decision is made we should wait for the bids to come in," said commission member Carla Lowe. "We can't make any decisions now as far as helping right now."
Not discussed but also an issue is that the board has potential conflicts of interest when it comes to additional funding for the PreservINg Main Street grant.
Sells is co-owner of Hosler Realty and Lowe owns the former Relaxation Station building, which are two of the eight buildings included in the project.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved a 50/50 facade grant for Denny Steele at 129 McCray Court, for new overhead garage doors.
The building is located just outside the downtown historic district, so the work didn't need to be reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission, Allen noted.
With little discussion after reviewing the three quotes received, the board approved a 50% grant for $6,664.74 for the work.
It's the second grant Steele has received within the last 12 months, after he was approved in July 2022 for $14,225 for a roof replacement on the building.
"We're trying to do it as we can go," Steele said.
"It looks great," Sells said of the progress.
