KENDALLVILLE — Shari Targgart is proud to live in Kendallville and she hopes you are, too.
And if not, well, she hopes to work on that as the newest member of the Kendallville City Council.
Targgart is joining the council as the new representative for District 2, replacing Steve Clouse who resigned last month citing needing more time for his law practice and family. She’ll serve out the remainder of his term, which runs through the end of 2023.
She was selected by Kendallville Republicans to fill the vacancy at a caucus on Saturday morning, finishing ahead of other candidates Ron Stanley and Anna Gibson in the contest.
District 2 represents approximately all of the area north of Drake Road and west of Main Street in Kendallville.
“I’m very humbled actually,” Targgart said. “This isn’t necessarily a field I would have seen myself in previously,but I look forward to working with the other council members and the mayor.”
Targgart was born in Chicago but moved to LaGrange in her childhood and grew up there. She came to Kendallville in 1998 when she got married while still a student at St. Francis University in Fort Wayne studying oncology. She graduated in 2000 and has been working as an oncology nurse ever since.
Targgart said in the early 2000s her husband had an opportunity to relocate to Bluffton for work, but the move never felt right and they ended up staying in Kendallville, where she’s happy to be still to this day.
“Even though I went to college in Fort Wayne and always done things away from home, we stayed centered and stayed in Kendallville,” Targgart said.
That satisfaction and pride is one of the main reasons she decided to take a new step into local government. She’s previously served on the board of the library foundation, but public service is a mostly new endeavor.
But Targgart enters the job with a trait all good public servants have at heart — wanting to improve their community.
“I’m proud to be a member of our community, of our city,” she said. “I want others to be as well. I want them to take pride in coming from Kendallville and living here in our community and I just felt like when I look around there are a lot of people who aren’t proud.”
Targgart said she’ll be happy to talk through and work on changes and updates that can help improve the quality of life in the city, taking that approach block by block.
Neighborhood revitalization has been a focus of Mayor Suzanne Handshoe’s latest term, so Targgart is likely to find a cooperative partner in the mayor’s office on that front.
The city’s has also recently completed its downtown streetscape which will get the finishing touches in 2021, receiving state grants for two walking trail improvements in the U.S. 6 corridor, and is advancing plans for development of the former McCray Refrigerator site into a new solar field, but which also includes a small park in its site plan for nearby residents.
“I think that there is definitely changes to be made as far as improving some of our streets and things like that,” Targgart said. “And I know the city lights, the streetlights were a huge project for them and looking for ways to continue to beautify our city.”
Targgart is joining a council that’s seen some new young blood in Amy Ballard and Corey Boese join the council in recent years alongside veteran councilmen Jim Dazey and Regan Ford.
Targgart becomes just the third woman ever to serve on the Kendallville City Council, with the five-member panel having two women on it for the first time ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.