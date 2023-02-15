LIGONIER — Parents in western Noble County will have additional early childhood education options later this year. The West Noble school board agreed Monday night to enter into partnership with Cole Center YMCA to create a nature-based preschool at West Noble Primary School.
Joe Saggars presided at the meeting in the absence of president Joe Hutsell. Paul Fought was also absent. The primary school hosted the meeting in the media center.
The board’s 5-0 support means the YMCA and the school district can move ahead to drafting a Memorandum of Understanding that spells out the details for both parties. The board will vote on an MOU at a future meeting.
Casey Weimer, CEO of the YMCA, was joined in the presentation by the YMCA’s early childhood education director Lisa Walker and WNP principal Brian Shepherd. Weimer said the YMCA already has preschools in East Noble and Central Noble school districts that use the Kinder Forest concept.
Weimer said her YMCA board is supportive of the expansion to West Noble. She estimated that the total startup cost would be $30,000 with $10,000 raised locally to demonstrate local support. The YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign would provide other financial support.
Weimer said the YMCA does offer some scholarship help for families who can’t afford preschool education, but the number of scholarship is limited to half of the total number of students.
Ligonier has two preschools already, based at the Ligonier United Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church. Interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly said both preschools are good quality but they are not enough to meet the need. The waiting list for preschool education is 200 children, he said.
“It offers more choices to parents,” Zimmerly said.
Principal Shepherd said he would like to have the preschool ready to operate by the start of the next school year.
The YMCA requested that West Noble provide a location at the primary school, permit the woods on the main school campus to be used for Forest School, and provide a bus and driver to take the children to and from the primary school to the woods.
The YMCA would provide staff, resources and financial support.
“I’m all for it,” said board member Parrish Kruger, a retired educator.
In other business, Saggars said the board has interviewed one superintendent candidate and has executive sessions scheduled for today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to do first interviews with other candidates. After that, some candidates will be called back for second interviews.
The board also received information on the 2023 bus replacement plan From transportation director Brandon Chordas. He proposed the purchase of three Thomas buses, with one powered by gasoline, and the addition of exterior cameras on the stop arms to catch violators who pass buses illegally.
Chordas said the gasoline bus is a try-out, because it has less fuel cost now and less maintenance that the diesel buses.
The stop-arm cameras provide better evidence for drivers prosecuted for passing the bus illegally, Chordas said. Interior cameras may catch glimpses of the violator but may not show enough for a court case.
Chordas, who is also a police officer, said the district has been subpoenaed for video in stop-arm violation cases.
The West Noble Primary School’s Language Acquisition Program was the Spotlight on Success at the beginning or the meeting. Teachers and students demonstrated the vocabulary learning methods and conversational techniques used to help student build proficiency in Spanish and English.
The board approved these personnel changes,
Retirements: Susan Johnson, elementary second grade teacher with 33 years of service, effective at the end of the school year.
Classified Hiring: Monica De Lira Campos, middle school English Language program assistant; Crystal Carr, middle school food service, 3 hours per day, 5 days a week; Erin Shoemaker, high school media program assistant, 8 hours per day, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 3 hours per day on Tuesday and Thursday; Alejandra Munoz Brisano, high school media program assistant, 5 hours per day, Tuesday and Thursday; and Vickey Hochstetler, elementary food service, 7 hours per day, Monday through Friday.
Service agreements: Alondra Campos, primary homebound teacher; Audree Ritchie, high school homebound teacher; and Julie Price, high school musical accompanist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.