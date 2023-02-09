Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Tywan D. Church, 42, of the 4200 block of Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Criss L. Henderson, 42, of the 6200 block of West U.S> 20, Angola, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Henderson was held on $740.23 cash bond.
Seth P. Myers, 44, of the 300 block of South C.R. 1000E, LaGrange, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of alcoholic beverage-public intoxication by drugs, a Class B misdemeanor. Myers was held without bond.
Robyn S. Plank, 36, of the 6900 block of North Second Trail, North Webster, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Plank was held without bond.
Samuel R. Rutter, 33, of the 300 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was booked at 3:49 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of the 1000 block of North Fifth Street, Goshen, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of murder. Bandy was held without bond.
Christopher J. Bliven, 45, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday on five warrants. No charging information provided. Bliven was held without bond.
Lakiesha Easley, 32, of the 300 block of West Oakridge Avenue, Goshen, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Easley was held without bond.
Thomas L. Harmon, 58, of the 1500 block of North Terrace Hills Road, Kendallville, was booked at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
John W. Lehman, 67, of the 100 block of South Park Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of murder. Lehman was held without bond.
Gavin M. O’Dell, 22, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. O’Dell was held without bond.
Tommy L. Wallace, 33, of the 300 block of Kelly Street, Rome City, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and sniffing-inhaling toxic vapors, a Class B misdemeanor. Wallace was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.