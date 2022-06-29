LAGRANGE — After COVID forced organizers to downsize the annual LaGrange County Relay for Life event, the summer cancer research fundraiser came roaring back this past Saturday, hosted once again at its longtime home, the Lakeland High School track.
Relay for Life was created to help celebrate those people in LaGrange County who have survived cancer, to remember those who cancer took, and to raise money to help fund cancer research. Saturday’s Relay at Lakeland was a homecoming as the event started to recapture all the momentum it enjoyed before the pandemic.
“People were genuinely excited about being back at Lakeland. Delt Church Park was really nice but Lakeland is a more concentrated space. It’s a smaller area. People were more engaged with each other in what was going on,” Yoder said. “They were super active in the games. We had one Amish girl who showed up and walked 25 miles. Yeah, 25 miles. Her mom had ovarian cancer when she was just a little girl.”
While the numbers are still being crunched, Yoder called Relay 2022 a success.
“I don’t have an exact number yet, but think we raised right around $20,000,” she said. “Our goal was $15,000. It is not bad post COVID.”
Money raised at the event helps support some local services, like rides for cancer patients to and from medical appointments. Still, most of the money goes to help support cancer research, as event organizers hope that research will one day lead to a cure.
Still, the COVID pandemic and all its restrictions on gathering did take some momentum away from Relay. The event has raised more money in the past and had more teams involved. But Yoder said despite that pause, this year’s Silent Auction was again a big hit.
“The silent auction was amazing. I love being with this group of people, people who are there for the same reason,” he said. “They come from all walks of life. Cancer doesn’t care who you are or where you come from. And when you are at Relay, you’re with family. One for all and all for one. That just came shining through this year.”
