ALBION — Noble County Public Library staff members will get two weeks of paid leave if they contract COVID-19 or have to quarantine because they were exposed to the virus. The leave is a one-time benefit.
The library’s board of trustees approved the leave benefit Thursday night in a Zoom meeting.
Director Sandy Petrie said the library will soon advertise for a new employee to fill a public relations and marketing role for the library. Duties would include maintaining calendar listings, publishing the newsletter, speaking to groups about the library and handling the social media pages.
In her financial reports, Petrie said the library ended the year with $110,000 in the black. The library had fewer expenses due to COVID-19 but delivered more services to patrons as it adapted to changes caused by the pandemic. Staff quickly implemented services such as curbside delivery and take-and-make projects, even though the building was closed to the public.
In other business, Reta Sherwin agreed to serve a fourth term as a library trustee. Her third term will expire in April. Board members are limited to four terms of four years.
The board convened its annual finance meeting after the regular meeting adjourned. Board president Gwen Jones and secretary Sherwin were elected to fill those offices on the board of finance. KPC Media Group was named as the publisher of the library’s legal notices.
