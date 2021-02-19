Several into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Terry P. Betz, 38, of the 100 block of Clark Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Betz was held without bond.
Michael V. Binstock, 59, of the 8100 block of Packerton Road, Claypool, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Binstock was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Tyler D. Campbell, 36, of the 2100 block of Luanne Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a warrant charging him with being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and a a warrant charging a Level 5 felony for which no charging information was provided. Campbell was held on $10,000 bond.
Spencer B. Ross, 20, of the 100 block of Vice Boulevard, Avilla, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Ross was held on $2,500 bond.
Glenn J. Rugg Jr., 40, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Rugg was also held on warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information on the warrant provided. Rugg was held on $2,500 bond.
Stephen A. Abaid II, 33, of the 5200 block of Old Barn Lane, Clio, Michigan, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Abaid was held without bond.
Jacob L. Larkin, 28, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Larkin was held without bond.
Wayde A. Potter, 33, of the 3200 block of Eme Road, Arcola, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Potter was held without bond.
