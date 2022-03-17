LIGONIER — The Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail is getting an upgrade.
During her state of the city speech on March 3, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel spoke to attendees about the work that has been done on the trail so far and what’s to come in the future.
The city completed phase one of the project last year, which was building the one-mile walking path at Kenney Park that can also accommodate bicycles and baby strollers. Phase two is planned for the future which would expand the trail beyond Kenney Park and bring into the downtown area and along the Elkhart River, which runs through the city.
The trail would a total distance of five miles.
She said the project has been a long process and that she hopes this trail expansion will help make downtown a destination.
“We want to link all of our murals and statues to the trail,” she said. “We want to be able to highlight our places of interest so that it’s more than just a walking path.”
Putting the trail along the river is something the city has not done in the past. She feels Ligonier has never taken advantage of the nearby Elkhart River and that it could be a tremendous asset.
The city already has a pathway along the river that’s paved and maintained and can be used year round. The path is currently used as a nature walk.
The next stage of the project would be phase three, where the trail would go through downtown Ligonier, going through the back of buildings and end at Woodlawn Plaza Skate Park.
“We understand the importance of connecting the different trails together,” she said.
She also hopes to be able to connect the trail to West Noble Schools, add a fishing line that she hopes can be put in near the Elkhart River, connect the trail to Syracuse and eventually connect the trail to the Pumpkin Vine Trail in Shipshewana.
The challenge in connecting to the schools will be how to make the trail cross U.S. 6 safely.
Ligonier hopes to create a destination for itself and hopes the trail expansion will help improve downtown.
“When people look at moving into a community, they look at its features including parks, schools and other amenities,” she said. “Having the trail will provide an activity that’s outdoors, fun for the family and just fun overall.”
The estimated completion date is between 2023 and 2025.
